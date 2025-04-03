Collector pats woman farmer for achieving success

Rolla (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chetan praised S. Lakshmamma, a woman farmer from Hanumanthu Nayani village in Madakasira constituency, for achieving significant success through natural farming.

During his visit to the village on Wednesday, the Collector inspected her farm and enquired about the benefits she gained from intercropping. Lakshmamma, who owns two acres of land, has adopted natural farming techniques to cultivate a diverse range of crops, including papaya, teak, leafy greens, root vegetables and tomatoes.

She revealed that her monthly income ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. Additionally, she has implemented the PNDS model for pomegranate farming on half an acre.

For over two-and-a-half years, agriculture officials have been supporting Lakshmamma by providing training on organic fertilisers like Jeevamrutam, conducting field visits and offering guidance on sustainable farming methods. Her teak crop, planted 15 months ago, is growing well and is expected to yield returns within three years, while her seven-month-old papaya plants are ready for harvest next month.

In addition, she has adopted the ATM model for vegetable cultivation, growing fenugreek, spinach, coriander and carrots. These crops have been generating daily earnings of Rs 700 to Rs 1,500 in the local market.

Furthermore, the PNDS model in pomegranate farming is also providing green fodder for her cattle. Acknowledging her success, Collector Chetan encouraged other farmers to adopt nitrogen-fixing intercrops such as moringa and sun hemp to improve soil fertility.

He also directed agricultural officials to promote sustainable farming techniques among local farmers.

Officials present during the visit included Penukonda RDO Anand, agricultural officer A. Subba Rao, natural farming officer Lakshman Naik, Madakasira AO Narendra and otherlocal authorities.