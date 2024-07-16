  • Menu
Collector presents identity certificates to transgenders

Collector AS Thameem Ansariya with transgender persons who received certificates of identity at ‘Mee Kosam’ programme at Collectorate in Ongole on Monday
Highlights

13 transgender persons received the certificates at the ‘Mee Kosam’ programme

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya distributed certificates of identity to 13 transgender persons at the ‘Mee Kosam’ programme at Collectorate here on Monday.

Thirteen transgender persons from Ongole town applied for the certifications of identity to district collector through the National Portal for Transgender Persons, run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Government of India, at https://transgender.dosje.gov.in.

The identity certificate helps transgender persons with scholarships, skill development and training, composite medical health, shelter at Garima Greh, other benefits, and welfare measures under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme from the government.

Transgender Certificates and Identity Cards as per their self-perceived identity, is an important provision of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 & Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2020.

The joint collector R Gopala Krishna, assistant director of the district specially-abled, transgender persons and old aged welfare department G Archana, and others were present.

