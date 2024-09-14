Collector prods officials to make ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ grand success

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has ordered the officials concerned to make ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme a grand success, at a teleconference with Revenue Division Officers, Tahsildars, mandal development officers and others here on Friday.

The Collector said the programme will be conducted for 15 days, starting from September 17 to October 1 across the district and ordered the officials to prepare a plan to make it a grand success. The officials were told to ensure participation of people, people’s representatives and officials of all departments. Her orders include deployment of sanitation staff at temples, bus stations, railway stations, tourist places, schools and colleges and government buildings to keep the surroundings neat and clean; conducting of 74 types of medical check-ups and give free medicines besides medical insurance to sanitation staff

and their families.

The officials were also ordered to clean and chlorinate overhead storage tanks in villages to supply safe drinking water and to ensure no diarrhoea cases reported in villages. As part of E-cleaning, the Collector instructed the officials to clear mobile data along with damaged mobiles, televisions, laptops, computers and electronic gadgets under E-waste.