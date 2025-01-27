Live
Collector promises more schemes for uplift of poor
Unfurls the national flag at the R-Day function
SRIKAKULAM: The State government is committed to the development of all areas and people representing different sections, said District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.
He unfurled the national flag at Srikakulam on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday. On the occasion, he received the guard of honour from various wings of security forces under the supervision of SP K V Maheswara Reddy.
On the occasion, the Collector explained various welfare schemes which are being implemented by the government for the uplift of poor people and also elaborated development works under various schemes like ‘Palle Panduga’ etc.
The Collector explained the development works which are in progress and also welfare schemes being implemented by various departments including agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, forest, medical and health, education, women welfare, child development, rural development etc. He also inspected stalls arranged by various departments exhibiting their activities and schemes on the occasion.
The Collector also assured to implement a number of schemes and development works in coming days to change the lives of poor and weaker sections.
On the occasion, he presented merit certificates to the officials and staff of the various departments who performed their duties dedicatedly. SP K V Maheswar Reddy, MLA G Sankar and officials of various departments attended. Students of various schools presented cultural activities at the R-Day function.