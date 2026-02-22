Collector pushes for ‘zero litter governance’

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar participated in ‘Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra’ programme at Perumallapalli village on Saturday, focusing on the theme ‘Zero Litter Governance’. The initiative aimed to educate villagers on segregating wet and dry waste at source to promote recycling, a circular economy, and cleaner surroundings.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector explained that ‘zero litter’ means no waste should be dumped indiscriminately; instead, it must be handled scientifically at home.

Wet waste can be converted into organic fertiliser for vegetable gardens, while dry waste is recycled into new products.

He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, noting that these monthly drives—held on the third Saturday of every month—have been running successfully since January last year.

A live demonstration showcased Swachh Ratham vehicles collecting segregated waste door-to-door. In a highlight, two students donated 11 kg of old notebooks and papers, receiving cash incentives to purchase new stationery. The Collector highlighted how this model reduces litter, generates pocket money for students, and creates income opportunities for waste collectors. He outlined the triple benefits of regular segregation: cleaner villages with fewer garbage dumps, additional earnings for residents, and employment in waste management.

He cautioned that indiscriminate dumping in streets and drains breeds mosquitoes, leading to diseases such as dengue and malaria, and stressed the need for daily wet-dry segregation rather than occasional clean-ups. Reducing plastic usage is equally vital for healthier communities and future generations.

Citing Delhi’s severe air pollution crisis, Dr Venkateswar urged proactive steps in the State. Quoting the Chief Minister’s slogan – ‘Wealth is in waste’ - he encouraged turning waste into manure, energy, or income through proper segregation.

MPP Jogi Mohan, RDO Rammohan, District Panchayat Officer Suseela Devi, DRDA Project Director Shoban Babu and others were present.