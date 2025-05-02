Collector reviews arrangements for NEET UG 2025

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials to make elaborate and fool proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2025 examination scheduled for May 4.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday at the Collectorate conference hall with Chief Superintendents, line department officials, and police officers, the Collector emphasized that all necessary preparations must be in place to ensure a seamless examination process.

The Collector informed that the examination will be conducted at 16 centers, all located within Kurnool city. A total of 4,466 candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which will be held offline from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Students will be allowed entry into the examination centers from 11:00 AM onwards, and no candidate will be permitted after 1:30 PM, he stated.

To ensure effective monitoring, one district officer has been appointed for every four centers. The Collector instructed officials to ensure the examination proceeds without any untoward incidents. Additionally, a Circle Inspector or Sub-Inspector level police officer has been assigned to each center, along with the appointment of center observers. Training has also been imparted to all Chief Superintendents, he added.

Security measures under Section 163 BNSS will be enforced around examination centers. The Collector directed Tahsildars and police officials to ensure stringent security. He also instructed that question papers arriving at the custodian bank should be brought to the centers under police escort.

The Collector reiterated that all NEET UG regulations and guidelines must be strictly followed. Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets will not be permitted inside the examination centers, he cautioned.

Additional SP Hussain Peera, DSP Babu Prasad, DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Nodal Officer and Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Payal Priyadarshini, DEO Samuel Paul, and other officials attended the meeting.