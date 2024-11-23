Collector reviews development, welfare programmes in Kalasapadu mandal

Kadapa: District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri inspected Tahsildar office in Kalasapadu mandal as part of Palle Nidra programme on Friday. He reviewed the progress of development and welfare initiatives in the mandal.

He inspected lemon crop cultivated under NREGA scheme by farmer Kommula Hari in Doolamvari Palli in Tellapadu gram panchayat. He inquired the farmer about issues faced, income generated per acre, and market access. Later, the Collector inspected village secretariat in Tellapadu and interacted with the staff, emphasising timely delivery of welfare schemes. He visited Rythu Seva Kendra, where he held discussions with SHGs. During a DWCRA federation meeting, he inquired about the benefits of government schemes.

Collector Sridhar attended a parents-teachers committee meeting at Government Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Tellapadu. He reviewed student enrollment, infrastructure and midday meal scheme. He sought feedback from the headmaster and teachers on the quality of meals, including provision of eggs five days a week, and directed strict adherence to the menu to ensure students’ satisfaction.