Collector, SP clean Suryalanka Beach

Bapatla (Bapatla district): Bapatla district collector Vijaya Krishnan stressed on the need to keep surroundings clean. She along with SP Vakul Jindal and other officials and staff participated in the Swachh Sankalpa Programme at Suryalanka Beach on Saturday and cleaned the beach surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion, she sought cooperation of the people to keep Suryalanaka Beach and surroundings clean. She instructed the petty traders to do their business within their designated areas and not come near beach. She warned that if anybody violated the instructions, they would have to pay penalty of Rs 10,000.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal warned that they will take stern action if anybody consumes liquor at Suryalanka Beach area. He said they are conducting the programme and cleaning near beach because cleaning is not the duty of sanitary workers and responsibility of every one. Joint collector K Srinivasu, Suryalanka Air Station commander R S Chaudhury, his wife Sparshita, Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao, secretariat staff, mahila police participated in the programme.