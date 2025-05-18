Collector stresses on cleanliness & tree plantation

Kothacheruvu: District Collector TS Chethan on Saturday urged everyone to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives and actively participate in tree planting to combat environmental heat. Speaking at the Swachh Andhra Swachh Divas programme held at the Kothacheruvu Mandal headquarters, he highlighted that the vision of a prosperous “Swarna Andhra” can only be achieved through cleanliness and collective responsibility.

The event began with a human chain formation at NTR Circle, where participants took a voluntary pledge for a clean Andhra. Following this, the Collector inaugurated the chill room at the bus stand and later addressed the gathering at the Major Panchayat Office. He outlined a month-long campaign focused on heat relief measures, awareness of heatstroke prevention, installation of chill rooms, and distribution of buttermilk and oral rehydration salts (ORS) to protect residents during the summer.

Highlighting the importance of hydration, the Collector emphasized that the human body contains a high percentage of water, and everyone should drink ample fluids during the hot season. He also called for arrangements to provide drinking water to livestock. Reiterating the environmental benefits of trees, he encouraged widespread tree plantation to reduce temperature and promote a healthier atmosphere. TS Chethan stressed that prioritizing personal and environmental cleanliness is key to good health. The program was attended by DPO Samatha, DWMA PD Vijayendra Prasad, MRO Neelakanthareddy, MPDO Nataraj, Medical Officer Ashwath Babu, and other public representatives.