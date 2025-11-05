Collector stresses on quality meals in Anna Canteens

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri has instructed officials and staff of Anna Canteens to maintain high standards of food quality and hygiene while serving meals to the public.

The Collector carried out a surprise inspection of the Anna Canteen situated near Somappa Circle in Yemmiganur town on Tuesday.

During her visit, she interacted with the people having lunch at the canteen and inquired about the quality, taste, and quantity of the meals being provided.

Responding to her questions, the diners, including locals Vali Basha and Mahboob Basha, expressed satisfaction, stating that the meals were tasty, adequate in quantity, and the canteen was maintained in a clean and pleasant condition.

The Collector appreciated their feedback and commended the staff for ensuring both quality and cleanliness.

The Collector also inspected the kitchen and verified the food preparation process, examining items such as rice, dal, sambar, and curry.

She sought details from the staff regarding the daily meal timings, number of beneficiaries, and any operational issues faced.

Dr Siri directed the canteen staff to continue maintaining proper hygiene and to make sure that every visitor receives sufficient and nutritious food every day. Yemmiganur Municipal Commissioner Gangireddy and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

She emphasized that the objective of the Anna Canteen scheme—to provide affordable and quality meals to the needy—should be implemented effectively across all centers in the district with continued commitment and transparency.