Collector stresses prompt action on Annadata Sukhibhava grievances

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has directed officials to take prompt action on complaints related to the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. She emphasised the need for special focus in addressing grievances from farmers who have not received benefits under the scheme.

The collector held a video conference on Tuesday from the Collectorate with officials from district, divisional, and mandal levels to review various government programmes, including housing, Command Area Development, P4 survey, and welfare schemes.

Collector Prasanthi instructed the setting up of grievance cells at the mandal, division, and district levels to resolve issues faced by farmers under the scheme. She stated that the reasons for rejecting certain beneficiaries must be clearly explained, and steps should be taken to rectify the issues.

A dedicated district-level grievance cell has been established, with a helpline number of 0883-2944455, for farmers. The collector said linking Aadhaar with beneficiaries’ bank accounts is crucial, as non-linkage is causing delays in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments. She directed officials to ensure all accounts are Aadhaar-linked.

Regarding housing, she warned of strict action against MPDOs and Housing Department officials in mandals where housing projects have not progressed.

She instructed the recovery of advance funds from beneficiaries who have not started construction. She also asked for speedy completion of the P4 survey to identify BPL (Below Poverty Line) families and sought an action plan for improving their living standards. Reviewing Command Area Development Authority (CADA) works, the collector called for field-level reports on desilting of canals. She instructed MPDOs and Tahsildars to inspect welfare housing sites every Saturday. Prashanthi also directed officials to take measures for mosquito control, including installation of mesh screens, and asked them to utilise Mandal Parishad and Panchayat funds for these initiatives.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, DRO T Sitarama Murthy, Housing PD S Bhaskar Reddy, CPO L Appalakonda, RWS SE BV Giri, District Survey Officer B Lakshminarayana, DWMA PD M Nagamalleswara Rao, BC Welfare Officer B Shashanka, and Agriculture Officer S Madhavarao participated in this conference.