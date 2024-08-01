Collector unveils Breastfeeding week poster

Tirupati : In a significant event marking the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar unveiled the official poster at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari along with other health officials took part. The ceremony aimed to highlight the importance of breastfeeding for both mothers and their babies.

Speaking at the event, the Collector emphasised the myriad benefits of breastfeeding. “Mother’s milk provides proper nutrition and increases immunity in babies”, he said. He also noted that World Breastfeeding Week, first celebrated in 1992, serves to promote breastfeeding and raise awareness about its critical role in child health. The celebration runs annually from August 1 to 7.

Dr Venkateswar called for increased efforts to promote the benefits of breastfeeding through various media and awareness programmes. He urged medical officers to conduct educational initiatives to ensure everyone understands the necessity of mother’s milk for the first six months after birth. District Immunisation Officer Santha Kumari, Ruia hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy among other medical staff were present.