Collector urges use of clay idols for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V appealed to citizens to worship eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols and protect the environment during this year’s Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

He made these remarks while unveiling pamphlets promoting eco-friendly festivities at an awareness programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board at the Revenue Bhavan in Anantapur Collectorate on Monday.

The Collector emphasised that everyone must work collectively to preserve the sanctity of the festival while ensuring environmental protection. He urged devotees to use clay idols made with natural colours instead of harmful materials. He specifically warned against single-use plastics and emphasised celebrating the festival sustainably.

Dr Vinod Kumar stated that Plaster of Paris (POP) idols are banned, as POP contains harmful chemicals that cause severe water pollution during immersion. Instead, idols should be made with clay, natural dyes, cotton, jute, and other biodegradable materials. He also advised reducing or completely avoiding immersion materials that damage lakes and water resources.

Highlighting the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Collector said that idol making and immersion must strictly follow environmental guidelines.

He further directed that while granting permissions for Ganesh pandals and installations, departments including Revenue, Municipal Corporation, Panchayat, Fire Services, Electricity, and Police should strictly adhere to the revised guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.

