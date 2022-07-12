Collector Venkataramana Reddy receives 3,000 petitions from people

Tirupati: Members of CPM staged a Maha dharna along with 1,500 people at the Collectorate here on Monday demanding the officials to solve the long pending problems. On the occasion, they submitted more than 3,000 representations to the Collector K Venkataramana Reddy. CPM state committee member Nellore Yadagiri, district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju and CITU leader Kandarapu Murali led the dharna.

Addressing the gathering, CPM state secretariat member Ramadevi, who attended the dharna as chief guest, said the people, particularly poor and middle-class were suffering with increased essential commodities prices.

On one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on other side Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy harassing the people with their unmindful decisions. In the name of Navaratnalu, Jagan was squeezing the people with increased prices of all including RTC bus fares. She came down heavily on Jagan for claiming that he solved all the people's problems and implemented 90 percent of promises made in the election manifesto.

Collector K Venkataramana Reddy heard all the problems raised by the CPM leaders and assured to look into them.

The Communist leaders gave representations on various issues including handing over of APTIDCO houses to poor constructed at Srikalahasti, Puttur, Naidupeta, Guduru, Sullurupeta, Venkatagiri in the district and to construct houses at ST Colony in Mallavaram in Renigunta mandal.