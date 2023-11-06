Collector Venugopal Reddy inspects polling stations

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy visited polling stations at TJPS College and Government Women’s Polytechnic College here on Sunday and interacted with the voters who came to check their names in the draft voters list.

They are conducting special campaign on the voters list on Saturday and Sunday as per election commission’s orders. He said this is a good opportunity for voters to verify their names in the voters list.

Earlier, he went to the polling station at the TJPS College and visited polling stations No 49 and 50.

He examined the registers and directed the officials to check the candidate’s signature which is required on the applications submitted by the fresher’s for vote.