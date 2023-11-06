Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
- FPI sell-off at Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 sessions
- Fresh Put OI build-up at ATM strikes suggests limited downside
Collector Venugopal Reddy inspects polling stations
Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy visited polling stations at TJPS College and Government Women’s Polytechnic College here on Sunday and interacted with the voters who came to check their names in the draft voters list.
They are conducting special campaign on the voters list on Saturday and Sunday as per election commission’s orders. He said this is a good opportunity for voters to verify their names in the voters list.
Earlier, he went to the polling station at the TJPS College and visited polling stations No 49 and 50.
He examined the registers and directed the officials to check the candidate’s signature which is required on the applications submitted by the fresher’s for vote.
