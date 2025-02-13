Live
Collector warns action against hospitals charging NTR Vaidya Seva patients
District Collector Sumit Kumar has issued a stern warning to network hospitals providing services under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, stating that any hospital found collecting money from patients or causing them inconvenience will face strict action.
Presiding over the District Disciplinary Committee meeting at the district secretariat on Wednesday, the Collector reviewed complaints against hospitals under the scheme.
“The government is committed to providing quality healthcare to underprivileged citizens through network hospitals under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva. Any hospital violating the scheme by charging patients will not be spared,” he warned. He further instructed hospitals to enhance the quality of medical services and ensure patients receive the treatment they are entitled to without hassle.
The Collector directed the District Coordinator of the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, Dr Sudarshan, to ensure that Aarogya Mitras (health coordinators) actively assist patients and provide them with necessary guidance. During the meeting, the collector examined 31 complaints related to network hospitals and reviewed the billing documents of affected patients in the presence of hospital representatives.