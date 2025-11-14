Collector’s directive for safe drinking water supply

Kanigiri: Prakasam collector P Raja Babu, along with Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, conducted field visits to several villages in Kanigiri mandal on Thursday, and asked officials to address water quality and sanitation issues.

In Baduguleru village, where nine jaundice cases were recently reported, the collector inspected the drinking water supply and sanitation facilities. Officials informed him that the borewell supply had been suspended and an RO plant was now providing that water.

During house visits, authorities discovered that while every household had toilets, only women were using them, with men continuing to practice open defecation. The collector emphasised that open defecation could contaminate groundwater and urged everyone to use toilets regularly.

At the ZPH School in the village, the collector personally checked the quality of the midday meal. Finding the rice undercooked and receiving similar complaints from students, he ordered the cook’s immediate removal. He also directed teachers to educate students about personal hygiene and the dangers of open defecation.

During his visit to Kammavaripalle and Dirisavancha villages affected by fluoride contamination, the collector found students drinking fluoride-laden borewell water at the ZPHS Dirisavancha.

Expressing strong displeasure with the headmaster, he ordered immediate water supply from a nearby RO plant and directed officials to display ‘This is not drinking water’ boards near borewells. Water quality tests were conducted in front of students to demonstrate the danger.

The collector announced that water tankers would supply safe drinking water to these fluoride-affected villages starting Friday. He also laid the foundation for a Rs 13 lakh overhead water tank in Balakoteswarapuram, of Nandana Marella village, with a capacity of 20,000 litres, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.