Collectors on high alert as ‘Montha’ cyclone nears

Tirupati / Chittoor: With the impact of Cyclone ‘Montha’ expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains over the next five days, district administrations in Tirupati and Chittoor have gone on high alert. Collectors Dr S Venkateswar (Tirupati) and Sumit Kumar (Chittoor) have urged the public to exercise utmost caution and avoid taking the situation lightly.

On Saturday evening, both Collectors held video conferences with district officials to review preparedness and issue directives for disaster management. They said that ‘Montha’ may intensify between October 27 and 29, and all officials should remain vigilant in their respective mandals and constituencies. “Special officers must stay at their assigned control centres and take immediate preventive measures as situations arise,” they instructed.

Departments including Police, Revenue, Fire, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, and Roads & Buildings were directed to coordinate efforts to minimise public inconvenience. APSPDCL officials were told to stock essential materials such as poles and transformers in advance to prevent power disruptions. The Irrigation department was instructed to closely monitor water levels in major and minor projects and canals.

The Collectors also directed Agriculture officials to identify low-lying crop areas likely to be submerged and advise farmers to postpone harvesting where possible. Fishermen along coastal areas were cautioned by Fisheries officers to avoid venturing into the sea during the storm.

To maintain uninterrupted communication, cell towers should be equipped with generators, and control rooms must be set up at mandal levels. Police and Fire departments were told to keep SDRF teams, rescue swimmers, JCBs, cranes, raincoats, and reflective jackets ready for emergencies.

Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and Chittoor SP Tushar Dudi instructed local bodies to place warning sign boards near overflowing streams, canals, and bridges, and to alert the control room immediately in case of any emergency. DROs G Narasimhulu and Mohan Kumar, along with other officials, participated in the review meetings.