Collectors told to make fool-proof arrangements for pension disbursal

Anantapur: AP Chief Secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad held a video conference with all the district Collectors across the State on the disbursal of social security pensions on July 1 by the Secretariat staff on Thursday.
District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar, who participated in the video conference, said that all arrangements are being made for disbursing pensions under NTR Bharosa on July 1. Mapping of 50 households for pensions disbursal has been completed. Police help also will be taken on the day for maintenance of law and order.
The staff will take acknowledgements from beneficiaries. The Collector called upon the staff at mandal level to closely coordinate for doing the job affectively.
