Come out of palace to know people’s problems, Palle advises Jagan

Puttaparthi : Ex-Minister and TDP senior leader Palle Raghunatha Reddy have lambasted YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for confining himself to his Tadepalle palace and attacking the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Raghunatha Reddy questioned the former CM whether he had ever come out of his palace to know people’s problems. He advised him to learn the problems of his own party workers first and how unhappy they were with him before questioning a performing TDP government.

“Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has the audacity to blame the government for not paying the backlog fee reimbursement, when he himself failed to reimburse fee amount to colleges during his tenure. He has no right even to talk about crop investment payment for farmers, when he himself did nothing for farmers’ welfare. Jagan talking about farmers’ welfare tantamount to devil quoting scriptures,” he stated.

The TDP leader criticised that Jagan Mohan Reddy has remained in the history as the most inefficient CM, whoever ruled the State.

He did nothing for farmers and never gave support price to their produce, not extended crop investment, never supplied quality seeds.

Stating that Jagan also withdrew subsidy to farmers for drop irrigation, Palle informed that during his tenure, crop acreage declined by 13.52 lakh acres in the undivided district.

Palle maintained that the TDP government performed well in six months by fulfilling promises made to people by increasing pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. The government scrapped the controversial Land Titling Act, while the promise of three gas cylinders to women is already under implementation. The government is also paying back for the damaged paddy purchased from farmers in 15 days.