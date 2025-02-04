Comedy playlet contest from Feb 7

Vijayawada: Sumadhura Kala Niketan, a five-decade-old cultural organisation would be organising its 27th Comedy Playlets competition from February 7 to 9 at Siddhartha Auditorium in association with Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kala Peetham.

According to Pasumarthy Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, General Secretary of Sumadhura Kala Niketan, a total of seven playlets have been selected for the final performances after a rigorous selection process from 20 entries. Additionally, two youth playlets have been included to encourage emerging talent in theatre.

On February 7, the inaugural day, “Veedem Mogadandi Babu,” ”Work From Home” and youth playlet “Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum” will be staged. On February 8, the event will start with the playlet “Danta Vedantam,” “Maa Intlo Mahabharatam” and “Dondu Donde.” On the final day, the show starts with the playlet “Prema Pichi” and “Avesamlo Anandam”. On the same day a youth playlet “Kadam Kadam par” will also be staged.

P Suryanarayana Murthy, organising secretary and one of the scrutiny judges emphasised that the competition aims to uphold and celebrate the rich tradition of Telugu theatre.

The organisers have extended an invitation to theatre lovers to attend the event and experience the essence of live drama.