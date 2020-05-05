Commercial activity resumes in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The streets in the city, which wore a deserted look for 45 days, is now abuzz with commercial activity. Commercial activity resumed in green and orange zones in the district. People thronged the main road, Sri Venkateswara General Market, Mahatma Gandhi textile market in Tadithota, Central

Vegetable Market on Monday morning. The government gave permission to the business establishments to open between 6 am to 7 pm in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Centre. Grocery, small cloth, dry fruit, electrical, mobile phone, mechanical shops, saloons, super markets, fruit juice units and others resumed commercial activity.

But sweet shops along remained shut. Chamber of Commerce president Lakshmi Narayana Jawwar urged the business people not violate the guidelines. Meanwhile, brandy shops also opened and there were serpentine queues in front of all shops.