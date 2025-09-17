Live
- Karnataka a hub of drug mafia under Congress govt: Joshi
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 17 September, 2025
- Delete Christian sub-castes from draft caste list: BJP
- BC Class Commission can’t conduct enumeration of all communities
- Movie Review: Room Boy-A bold crime thriller experiments with twists
- Govt agenda behind caste census is to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’
- Cabinet approves enhanced compensation of Rs 40 lakh per acre
- Three doctors suspended for accepting bribes
- Union Minister Rajnath Singh attends Telangana Liberation Day event in Secunderabad
- Multiplex owners challenge govt’s Rs 200 ticket cap in HC
Commissioner chalks out plans to transform Kurnool into a smart city
Kurnool: TheKurnool Municipal Corporation is preparing a comprehensive proposal to transform the city into a modern smart city with advanced...
Kurnool: TheKurnool Municipal Corporation is preparing a comprehensive proposal to transform the city into a modern smart city with advanced infrastructure and facilities.
Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath announced this on Tuesday after inspecting several areas, including Seetharam Nagar, Kottapeta, and Ashok Nagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Vishwanath said that proposals are being finalised focusing on seven key areas to meet the city’s future needs.
These include the construction of flyovers, development of an outer ring road, provision of safe drinking water to every household, an underground drainage system, creation of green spaces through parks, and the establishment of ‘Khelo India’ playgrounds to encourage sports among the youth.
He further stated that a multi-purpose community hall with a seating capacity of 10,000, designed to host social and cultural events, is also part of the plan.
The Commissioner expressed confidence that once these proposals are implemented, Kurnool will witness a complete transformation, aligning with smart city standards.
Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, In-charge SE Sheshashai, Public Health Officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy, ME Manohar Reddy, DCP Venkataramana, Town Planning Supervisor Anjad Basha, DEE Giriraj, AE Janardhan, and other officials were present during the inspection.