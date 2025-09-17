Commissioner chalks out plans to transform Kurnool into a smart city

Kurnool: TheKurnool Municipal Corporation is preparing a comprehensive proposal to transform the city into a modern smart city with advanced infrastructure and facilities.

Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath announced this on Tuesday after inspecting several areas, including Seetharam Nagar, Kottapeta, and Ashok Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Vishwanath said that proposals are being finalised focusing on seven key areas to meet the city’s future needs.

These include the construction of flyovers, development of an outer ring road, provision of safe drinking water to every household, an underground drainage system, creation of green spaces through parks, and the establishment of ‘Khelo India’ playgrounds to encourage sports among the youth.

He further stated that a multi-purpose community hall with a seating capacity of 10,000, designed to host social and cultural events, is also part of the plan.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that once these proposals are implemented, Kurnool will witness a complete transformation, aligning with smart city standards.

Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, In-charge SE Sheshashai, Public Health Officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy, ME Manohar Reddy, DCP Venkataramana, Town Planning Supervisor Anjad Basha, DEE Giriraj, AE Janardhan, and other officials were present during the inspection.