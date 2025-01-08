Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inspects Anna Canteens

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to keep Anna Canteens clean and ensure quality food.

Commissioner Mourya along with engineering officials on Tuesday made a surprise inspection of four Anna Canteens which are located at SVIMS Circle, Balaji Colony, M R Palli and ESI Hospital.

On the occasion, she tasted food being provided to the poor and expressed satisfaction. She stressed the need to maintain cleanliness. She also told the staff to make available toilets to the people.

The Commissioner instructed the secretariat staff to in-spect Anna Canteens on a daily basis and collect feedback from the people.

DE Mahesh and secretariat staff were present.