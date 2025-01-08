Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 08 January, 2025
- Road Accident in Mandadipalli: Driver and Cleaner Trapped in Truck Cabin
- How MC Square is putting Baislaat on cultural radar!
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 8 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 8 January, 2025
- ED Summons Former HMDA Chief Engineer in Formula-E Race Case
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 8 January, 2025
- No need to panic, says minister
- Punishment for forest criminals is certain now: Eshwar Khandre
- HDK alleges 60 pc commission charges against govt; CM asks for proof
Just In
Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inspects Anna Canteens
Highlights
Expresses satisfaction over the food being served at the canteens
Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to keep Anna Canteens clean and ensure quality food.
Commissioner Mourya along with engineering officials on Tuesday made a surprise inspection of four Anna Canteens which are located at SVIMS Circle, Balaji Colony, M R Palli and ESI Hospital.
On the occasion, she tasted food being provided to the poor and expressed satisfaction. She stressed the need to maintain cleanliness. She also told the staff to make available toilets to the people.
The Commissioner instructed the secretariat staff to in-spect Anna Canteens on a daily basis and collect feedback from the people.
DE Mahesh and secretariat staff were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS