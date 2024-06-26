Committed for development of Srikakulam: MLA

Srikakulam: Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar said he was committed to development of Srikakulam city in all aspects in the coming five years. Interacting with the media here after taking oath as MLA on Tuesday, he said several basic amenities like extension and widening of roads, drainage, central lighting are required in Srikakulam city. In addition, merged village panchayats in Srikakulam city are also in need of roads, drainage and safe drinking water supply which will be provided gradually.

Shankar said on July 1, old aged and other social security pensions will celebrate the payment of increased pension as well as arrears of three months. He assured that he will fulfil all assurances he made during elections.

He said that KR Stadium works will be completed on a war footing in coming days. He said that he will conduct reviews with the different departments’ officials every day and chalk out a plan to solve the issues discussed during review meetings, MLA elaborated.