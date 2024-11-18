Committees formed, assigned tasks

Rajamahendravaram: Ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, district authorities are forming various committees to ensure smooth execution of activities across key sectors. Committees for traffic, health and sanitation, food, surveillance, public transport, Pushkar Nagar, disaster management, NGOs, tourism and culture, protocol, exhibitions, child and labour welfare, and telecommunications have been established.

District collector P Prasanthi directed officials to develop a detailed action plan in coordination with these committees.

During a review meeting, she emphasised the need for strategic traffic management, citing a potential tenfold increase in population, traffic, and vehicles compared to the previous Pushkaralu. Plans for internal roads, rail, and bus services must address anticipated pilgrim footfall effectively.

The Health and Sanitation Committee was tasked with ensuring 24/7 cleanliness at Pushkar ghats and roads while setting up nodal points for emergency medical care, mobile ambulances, and multi-specialty hospital transfers. The Food Committee was urged to provide hygienic food, while surveillance teams were instructed to implement CCTV cameras and command-control rooms.

The Tourism and Cultural Committee will focus on initiatives like butterfly gardens, temple tourism, and cultural events. The Collector also stressed the timely completion of flyovers, road maintenance, and street light installations by August 2027.

Rajamahendravaram municipal commissioner Ketan Garg, RDOs KL Siva Jyothi, R Krishna Naik, Addl SP AV Subbrarao, Roads and Buildings department EE SVB Reddy, DTO R Suresh, District Tourism Officer Venkatachalam, and other officials participated in the meeting.