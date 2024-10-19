Common people continue to face challenges to procure sand

Rajamahendravaram: Though hundreds of truckloads of sand is being supplied, the common man is still facing shortage of sand. Despite the coalition government launching the free sand policy as promised before the elections, the problems surrounding sand availability remain unresolved.

While the NDA government in the State intends to supply sand freely, the realities at ground level seem to be different.

Officials claim that sand can be obtained through both online and offline procedures, yet many residents are reporting that they cannot find sand through either method. While online platforms show that sand is not available at various ramps, trucks are seen transporting large quantities of sand from riverbanks.

Those who have influence are reportedly taking sand in bulk offline from the rivers. Many have expressed concern over the presence of 20-tonne trucks, suggesting mismanagement of resources.

From the Gayatri ramp here, sand is being transported in large trucks, with staff showing bills for bookings of over 20 tonnes. However, individuals requiring smaller quantities of sand are told there is no stock available.

Satyanarayana, a resident of Hukumpeta, has been trying to obtain sand online for construction for the last 10 days but has found no availability at nearby ramps. Upon visiting the river, he noticed large trucks transporting sand from the Gayatri ramp. When he made attempts to book sand online, he was informed of lack of stock.

The situation surrounding sand ramps has become confusing. Permits have been granted for certain ramps like Dowleswaram and Gayatri, where excavation is ongoing. However, many residents have claimed that obtaining sand online has become very difficult, and they find none available at the river bund also. People have reported that only large trucks are operating in the river, with no small trucks in sight, raising questions about who is transporting the huge sand and where it is going. It is learnt that on Thursday, some construction workers protested at the ramps, questioning revenue officials. Authorities claimed that they are following regulations, but concerns remain.

Since September 24, six boatman societies have been permitted to operate ramps in Kovvur revenue division in East Godavari district, with open ramps allowed in areas like Chidipalem and Vageswarapuram.

However, due to high river flows, the open ramps are not yet operational. Although excavations have begun at six ramps, the full quantity of sand is still not reaching the public. On the other hand, boat owners have stopped work due to pending bills. After the coalition government came to power, over 25,000 tonnes of sand were reportedly sold under mining officials’ supervision. Boatman Society representatives allege they have not received any payment for the sand sold over the past three months.

Approximately 5,000 tonnes of sand has been transported from the Vadapalli ramp to the erstwhile East Godavari district. Boatman society leaders state that wages for workers involved in sand excavation must be paid daily, with each boat owner investing around Rs 1.5 lakh per week.