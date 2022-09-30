Common Service Centre to provide soft skills to engg students

Bhimavaram: Common Service Centre of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology came forward to provide soft skills and proficiency in English to the students of SRKR Engineering College.

Common Service Centre representative Gautam Das and SRKR Engineering College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishant Varma signed a memorandum of understanding and exchanged the documents on the college premises here on Thursday to provide soft skills to the engineering students.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju said that engineering students should prepare well in all aspects to meet the global demands in the job market. "It is important that every student should have grip on English in addition to the mother tongue in order to achieve greater heights," he added.

The principal said that though the placement cell of the college has been providing adequate training to the students, the training by the Common Service Centre would help them a lot to meet the international standards.

Training and Placement Cell dean Prof Dr BhVN Lakshmi clarified that students, who were trained by Common Service Centre, would get certificates from British Council and these certificates are recognised internationally.

Riaz of placement cell is also present.