Communalism an obstacle to growth

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu has urged the people to recognise the dangers of communalism, which poses the biggest threat to national unity and integrity.

Speaking at a CPI meeting here on Friday, he emphasised that the party would continue its ideological and cultural struggle against parties that promote divisive politics in the name of religion.

Madhu described communalism as an obstacle to development and warned that it undermines the secular nature of the country.

He reminded attendees of the communal violence that was reported in Gujarat in 2002.

He called on CPI members to actively protect democratic values and secularism.

The meeting was chaired by senior party leader B Ramu. K Rambabu, president of the Jattu Workers’ Union and V Kondal Rao, city secretary of CPI also spoke.