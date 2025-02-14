Compassion In Uniform: A life spent caring for others, even the dead

Srikakulam: In a profession often perceived as stern and unyielding, Head Constable Telukula Rama Rao of Itchapuram Police Station stands as a testament to empathy and altruism.

Hailing from Bellupatiya village in Mandasa mandal, Rama Rao's path to police force was fraught with challenges. In 1998, despite his aspirations to become a teacher, irregularities in recruitment thwarted his ambitions. Undeterred, he embraced a career in law enforcement, serving in stations such as Naupada and Narasannapeta before his current tenure in Itchapuram.

Beyond his official duties, Rama Rao has become a guardian for the forgotten. He has personally funded and conducted the last rites for 55 unclaimed bodies in the Itchapuram area, often attending the burial grounds himself. Upon receiving information about an unclaimed deceased individual, Rama Rao promptly arrives at the scene, hires workers at his own expense, and ensures the departed receive a dignified farewell. His compassion remained unwavering even during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when fear and uncertainty were rampant.

His benevolence extends further. Rama Rao has taken under his wing orphaned children in Itchapuram and Naupada, committing to finance their education entirely.

He has also facilitated the marriages of four orphaned girls, covering all associated costs. Remarkably, he undertakes these endeavors without any external financial assistance.

His acts of kindness permeate various facets of the community. Rama Rao has distributed blankets and towels to orphans at the APSRTC bus complex and railway stations, provided umbrellas to beggars at temple premises during the scorching summer months, and offered meals to impoverished patients in government hospitals. When asked about the motivation behind his unwavering dedication, Rama Rao attributes it to his familial upbringing and consistently acknowledges the unwavering support of his wife, which empowers him to continue his selfless service.

In an era where tales of self-interest often dominate headlines, Head Constable Telukula Rama Rao's story shines brightly, reminding us of the profound impact one individual's compassion can have on a community.