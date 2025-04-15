Compensation of Rs 1L to be paid to each of the injured

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be given to each person injured at the firecracker manufacturing plant accident that occurred in Kailasapatnam in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

Speaking at a media conference held in Anakapalli on Monday, the Home Minister mentioned that the government responded immediately after the accident and took all possible measures to facilitate proper treatment for victims.

She said that the entire government machinery was there to supervise the relief measures and take up rescue operation on a war-footing.

She pointed out that generally an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be announced by any government for victims in fire mishaps, but the NDA government in the State has announced an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased.

She said that the ex gratia will be paid to the family members of the deceased at the earliest. The government will also bear the expenses of cremation of the deceased.

The Central government has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured, the Home Minister informed.

Further, Vangalapudi Anitha revealed that the investigation into the accident is in progress and the authorities have identified that there were heavy stocks of firecracker material at the accident place.

The Home Minister said that legal action will be taken against the management based on the findings of the probe.

Briefing about firecracker manufacturing units in the district, the Home Minister stated that there are 40 such units in the district. Of them only 21 have licences, she pointed out.

She said, “We are studying firecracker manufacturing units across the State and taking steps to prevent such accidents from recurring. We will form a committee to investigate how many firecracker units are located in the State and whether they are following safety standards or not.”.

She alleged that the YSRCP government, which announced Rs.1 crore for the deceased family members in the LG Polymers gas leak accident, has not been provided so far.

Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, Gavara and Housing Corporation chairman Bathula Thathaiah Babu and senior TDP leader Malla Surendra were present.

Later, the Home Minister visited King George Hospital and interacted with the injured persons and assured them that the government would extend all possible support to them.