Complain if you don’t get relief, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells flood-hit

Kunavaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed confidence that the Centre would release funds for the R&R package for the flood-affected under the Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Kunavaram, asked people in the flood-affected mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju district to complain if they did not receive relief. The government has been steadfastly extending relief to people who suffered losses in floods for the past four years. The district collectors have been given all the resources to execute relief operations, he said.

During the interactions with people, a few of them expressed their displeasure over the lands that were shown to them as compensation. They wanted land in other areas to which the collectors said they would explore the possibility.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was striving to extend relief in a transparent manner. “The government does not intend to reduce expenses while providing relief. We believe that nobody should be left behind. That is our goal," the chief minister said while interacting with the flood-affected villagers.

He said that all the departments of the government have been activated, including volunteers and ward and village secretariats to extend timely relief.



