Complaint filed against creators of Ayodhya Ram temple replica

Visakhapatnam: The replica of Ayodhya Ram temple set up at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam gets into controversy after two months of its establishment.

Representatives of Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Bhadrachalam lodged a complaint with III Town Police of Visakhapatnam against the organisers of the 91-ft-tall Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

According to their complainant, it was mentioned that priests from Bhadrachalam Devasthanam were arriving for the ensuing ‘Seetharama Kalyanam’ scheduled at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on July 29. Ram Mandir organisers took to social media platforms campaigning that the Bhadrachalam priests will be performing the kalyanam in the temple. The organisers are charging Rs 2,999 from each person for the ritual.

However, the complainants mentioned that they were not informed by the organisers about the ‘kalyanam’ and they have no connection with the ritual. They demanded action against the Ram Mandir organisers for collecting ticket money from the devotees under the garb of performing ‘Seetharama Kalyanam’ with the participation of Bhadrachalam priests.

“The ticket collection and ‘kalyanam’ should be stopped with immediate effect and a criminal case should be filed against the organisers for violating the law and cheating the people,” informed L Rama Devi, Special Deputy Collector and Executive Officer of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam.