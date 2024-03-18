Complaints cell set up at collectorate

Srikakulam: In the wake announcement of election schedule, complaints cell has been arranged at collectorate. The complaints cell is working round the clock and monitoring the complaints. Grievances cell, social media cell is receiving and assessing complaints received from different section of people and parties regarding elections.

People can call on toll free number 18004256625, help line number 1950 and also land line numbers 08942240606, 08942240589, 08942295084 and can also register complaints with the mail id [email protected].