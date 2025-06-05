Complete Bengaluru–Vijayawada highway project early

Koduru Thopu: District Collector TS Chetan has directed the officials to expedite works of Bengaluru–Vijayawada express highway project. On Wednesday, he inspected Package-1 works of the highway project near NH-44 junction at Koduru Thopu and reviewed the trumpet interchange located at KM 0+280 on NH-544G.

The Collector emphasised that the Greenfield project should be accelerated across the district. He noted that the expressway would enhance connectivity between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, significantly reduce travel time, and contribute to economic development in the region. Several concerned engineering and administrative officials were present during the inspection.