Complete construction of TIDCO houses within stipulated time

Guntur: District Collector A. Thameem Ansariya on Wednesday inspected several key infrastructure and development projects in Tenali, including the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), TIDCO housing units, dumping yard, Urban Housing Layout on Burripalem Road, Solid Waste Management Centre, and the Skill Development Centre. She directed officials to expedite all works and ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking to the media, the Collector stated that the existing STP in the municipal area is currently treating 10 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of sewage. She emphasized the need to enhance the capacity to treat 17 MLD of sewage within municipal limits. The inspection also included a detailed review of waste management practices in the town.

Referring to the TIDCO housing projects, she underlined the government’s priority to complete the construction at the earliest and hand over the houses to the beneficiaries. She added that the quality of construction was thoroughly inspected to ensure adherence to standards.

During her visit to the Urban Housing Layout at Burripalem Road, she noted that 2,880 houses are being constructed and instructed officials to create proper awareness among beneficiaries to speed up the completion process.

At the Skill Development Centre, the Collector advised candidates to acquire strong and market-relevant skills, stating that skill enhancement would open up multiple career opportunities and help them achieve higher goals.

Tenali Municipal Commissioner J. Ramappal Naidu and Public Health Department engineers explained the functioning of the STP and waste management units. Project Director JVSRK Prasad briefed her on the construction activities taken up by beneficiaries and the additional support being provided. Tenali In-charge RDO Lakshmi Kumar and Tahsildar Gopalakrishna were among the officials present during the inspection.