Complete GST champions registration process quickly: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Saturday directed officials to expedite the registration of GST Champions across the district as part of the State government’s “Super GST Super Savings (SGSS)” campaign.

In a press release issued, the Collector emphasized that the registration process must be completed without delay in line with government guidelines.

Officials were instructed to immediately log in to the official SGSS website (https://aptis.apct.gov.in:808/home) and complete their registrations. The Joint Collector has been designated as the District GST Coordinator. Subsequently, registration of coordinators at the district, assembly constituency, and mandal levels should be completed.

Mandal-level coordinators, in turn, must register coordinators at the village and ward secretariat levels.

The Collector underlined that mobile app activation will be possible only after registration is completed on the website. Through the app, officials can schedule events and upload documentation, including photos and reports. He stressed the importance of completing registration down to the village and ward secretariat level to ensure smooth execution of awareness and outreach activities.

“This registration process is of utmost importance. Immediate steps should be taken to ensure it is completed quickly and effectively,” the Collector stated.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to create widespread awareness about the benefits of GST 2.0 and ensure that the “Super GST-Super Savings” campaign reaches all sections of society across the district.