Complete lockdown in Srikakulam city today

Srikakulam: A complete lockdown has been announced in Srikakulam city on Sunday as part of measures to prevent the spread of second wave of Covid-19.

In a span of 19 days between April 6 and 24, total 12,541 positive cases were reported across Srikakulam district and on an average daily 660 Covid cases are being reported in the district.

Srikakulam city is being considered as high risk zone with regard to the second wave of Covid-19.

The district administration already announced partial lockdown in Srikakulam city from Monday to Saturday as business units, shops and other establishments are allowed to run only till 6 pm and a complete lockdown has been declared on Sunday. District Collector J Nivas appealed to people not to neglect fever, cold, cough and similar symptoms and get tested for Covid-19.