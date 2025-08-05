Complete oil palm cultivation targets, Collector tells officials

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed horticulture department officials to ensure completion of oil palm cultivation targets allotted to Kurnool district. On Monday, he unveiled wall poster related to oil palm cultivation at the Collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector stated that for 2025–26, the district has been assigned a target of cultivating oil palm in 550 hectares and instructed officials to work towards achieving it.

He highlighted that oil palm is a viable and profitable crop even under adverse climatic conditions and that the government aims to help farmers benefit financially by promoting this crop. He urged the officials to encourage farmers to take up oil palm cultivation and create awareness about its benefits. He emphasised that the crop could offer long-term income security to farmers and help stabilize their livelihoods.

Under the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), 13 mandals in Kurnool district have been identified for oil palm cultivation, including Kurnool, Krishnagiri, C Belagal, Kowthalam, Adoni, Holagunda, Mantralayam, Peddakadubur, Kosigi, Nandavaram, Yemmiganur, Alur, and Gonegandla. Farmers with access to irrigation facilities in these mandals are eligible for the scheme and the government will provide oil palm saplings free of cost, offering a 100% subsidy.

Additionally, the government will extend support of Rs 5,250 per year for four years towards crop maintenance, along with another Rs 5,250 per year as intercropping incentives. The harvested crop will be procured directly by designated companies, ensuring market security for farmers. Terming oil palm as a high-income crop, the Collector urged farmers to adopt it on a large scale.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, District Horticulture Officer Ram Anjaneyulu, APMIP Project Director Srinivasulu, and other officials were present at the event.