Comprehensive development of Prakasam assured

Ongole: The endowments minister and the Prakasam district in-charge minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy assured comprehensive development of the district and emphasised the need for coordination between public representatives and officials to achieve it.

The in-charge minister took part the District Development Review Committee meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall here on Monday, along with the social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Prakasam ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLC Tummati Madhavarao, AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nookasani Balaji, and other public representatives.

In the first DDRC meeting in the new government, members held a detailed discussion on the programmes being implemented by the agriculture department and its allied departments like horticulture and micro irrigation, animal Husbandry, and fisheries, as well as the irrigation and R&B departments. Several MLAs raised various issues, which were brought to the notice of the ministers and district officials.

Collector informed that the Gundlakamma and Ramateertham projects are under the Irrigation Department, and the district has prepared the Swarnandhra@ 2047 vision plan, which aims to increase the current GDP of Rs 50,350 crore by 15% in the next 5 years.

AP Maritime Board Chairman Sri Dammacharla Satya brought to the minister’s attention the dilapidated condition of government guest houses and offices in the district, which need to be modernised while, the APTDC chairman Balaji said that the storage capacity of the Paleru and Bingipalli tanks needs to be enhanced, and the irrigation department should take necessary actions.

Twenty Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, MLC Tummati Madhavarao, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao also spoke in the meeting.

Responding to the members, Ramanarayana Reddy said that the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project should be completed on a priority basis to provide irrigation water to 4.5 lakh acres and drinking water to around 22 lakh people in the erstwhile Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts.

DSBV Swamy said that the works under the Palle Pragathi programme will be completed in the next two months.