Comprehensive reforms in force in energy sector

Visakhapatnam: The coalition government has demonstrated exemplary commitment towards employee welfare by providing 287 compassionate appointments within just 18 months of coming to power, a move hailed as a significant step towards securing livelihoods for families of employees who lost their lives in service, mentioned Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

Addressing a review meeting of the power sector at the APEPDCL training centre here on Saturday, Ravi Kumar stated that the initiative reflects the government’s humane approach and unwavering support for bereaved families. The Minister distributed appointment letters to eligible beneficiaries, underlining the government’s resolve to ensure timely assistance and dignity for affected families.

The meeting, held in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi, reviewed key works under the EPDCL jurisdiction. The Energy Minister emphasised that the coalition government is aligned with reforms initiated by visionary leader Chief Minister N Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said Naidu ushered in comprehensive reforms in the energy sector with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and consumer welfare.

Highlighting the government’s inclusive development agenda, Ravi Kumar mentioned that electrification is reaching habitations and remote tribal hamlets that were previously in dark with solar power playing a pivotal role. He reiterated that ensuring electricity for every household without imposing an additional financial burden on consumers, remains a core objective. He pointed out that the government has already achieved a tariff true-down of 13 paise, showcasing its commitment to consumer-friendly policies and reduced electricity bills.

The minister directed the officials to ensure zero delay in sanctioning electricity connections to agricultural pump sets, stressing that agriculture remains a top priority. Officials were instructed to significantly accelerate approvals and ensure timely power supply to farmers across the state.

Reviewing the progress of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the minister called for fast-tracking of phase-I works to pave the way for phase-II implementation. He stressed strict monitoring, quality assurance, and adherence to timelines. Officials informed the minister that over 60 new substations are slated for commissioning by March 2026, a development expected to greatly enhance power reliability and reduce outages across the APEPDCL region.

The Minister also directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns on the PM Surya Ghar scheme, suggesting proactive steps to boost rooftop solar connections and promote clean, renewable energy adoption.

A newly developed safety app designed to minimise risks was demonstrated to the minister, who lauded the initiative and called for its effective implementation.

MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao and P Vishnu Kumar Raju, along with directors TV Surya Prakash and S. Hari Babu, chief engineers, superintending engineers, and senior officials of APEPDCL were present.