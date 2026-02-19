No alternative to Cong in TG, says Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad:TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that there is no alternative to the Congress party in Telangana, stating that recent local body election results have demonstrated the party’s growing strength at the grassroots level.

Responding to internal matters, Goud said seat selections were made based on surveys and in consultation with municipal chairpersons and councillors. He advised senior leader T Jeevan Reddy to understand that the process was data-driven. He also clarified that the PCC would not interfere in cabinet affairs.

Speaking during a chit-chat session at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Goud said the February 19 meeting at Delhi will be an AICC review covering all states, adding that reviews for 11 states have already been completed. He said the discussions will focus on strengthening the party structure and implementation of welfare measures. Highlighting the party’s commitment to backward classes, Goud reiterated that the Congress is sincere about implementing 42 percent reservation for BCs. He pointed out that 67 percent of BC ward members won in the local body elections and noted that the party had allotted 87.5 percent of tickets to SC, ST and BC candidates.

He said the victory in 94 municipalities reflects the people’s positive attitude towards the Congress party’s development and welfare agenda. In Nizamabad, the party defeated MIM candidates in five seats, he added.

Referring to mayoral elections, he said corporators believed that electing a Congress candidate would help in the development of their constituencies.