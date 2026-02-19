Life sciences central to Telangana’s 3 trillion dollar vision: Sridhar Babu

The Telangana government has set an ambitious target of building a Rs 250 lakh crore economy by 2047, with the life sciences sector identified as a central growth driver, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Wednesday. Addressing the valedictory session of BioAsia 2026, Sridhar Babu said the Telangana Rising 2047 initiative was conceived with inputs from citizens and domain experts to increase the contribution of the state to the national GDP to ten per cent.

Participating in a fireside chat titled Telangana Rising 2047 Building a World-Class Life Sciences Ecosystem, the Minister outlined the roadmap to position Telangana as a global hub. Since December 2023, Telangana has attracted investments worth Rs 73,360 crore in life sciences, generating nearly one lakh jobs. Outlining the strategy to strengthen the ecosystem, he referred to the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026 to 2030, the establishment of the Telangana Life Sciences School and the OneBio Incubator.

The plan also includes the expansion of Genome Valley, the development of Pharma Villages, and the creation of world-class infrastructure backed by global partnerships. Highlighting the industrial base, he said Telangana is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies. The state accounts for nearly one-third of pharmaceutical production in India and about one-fifth of the pharma exports of the country.

Sridhar Babu said several global companies, including Sanofi, Opella, Vaxxinova Animal Health, Tredence and Rx Propellant, expressed interest in investing during the summit. Emphasising that life sciences possess significant social impact, the Minister invited industry leaders to partner in advancing innovation-led growth for the future.