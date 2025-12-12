Comprehensive reports key for Collectors’ conference : DC

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Syam Prasad has directed all departmental officials to prepare comprehensive and accurate reports for the upcoming District Collectors’ Conference scheduled to be held on December 17 and 18 in Amaravati, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During a video conference from the CS Conference Hall at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday evening, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviewed the preparedness for the conference, public-positive communication strategies, and the process of document uploads for the Agent Space platform.

He also issued guidelines on the actions to be taken by various departments.

Participating from the VC Hall at Puttaparthi Collectorate, District Collector Syam Prasad and Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj reviewed the directives with local officials.

Addressing the officials after the VC, the Collector instructed all departments to submit detailed reports by December 13, covering departmental targets, achievements, and notable best practices currently being implemented.

He emphasised that the reports must reflect progress under the State Government’s flagship initiatives.

Referring to Chief Minister Naidu’s “Swarna Andhra 2047” vision, he highlighted the focus areas of poverty eradication, employment generation, skill development, water conservation, agriculture, transportation, energy, and Swachh Bharat.