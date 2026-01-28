Students urged to acquire skills to suit industry needs

Vijayawada: Vijayawada-based industrialist G Saroja Vivekananda, Managing Director of Visakha Industries advised students to acquire technical skills aligned with industrial needs and to embrace continuous learning for professional success. She spoke at an event organised by the Department of Business Administration of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Tuesday.

She encouraged collaboration between industries and educational institutions to train students according to real-world requirements.

Highlighting the importance of personal development, she said students should read biographies, improve English proficiency, document experiences, and work diligently without limiting their hours. Dr V Nagalakshmi, MD of IMIS Pharma and Chairperson of CII Vijayawada encouraged women to assert themselves in male-dominated industries. Kotagiri Abhinav, Vice-President of CII Vijayawada, urged students to innovate and upgrade skills for a successful future.

Later, Prof Rajesh C Jampala, Dean of the college, felicitated Saroja Vivekananda for her contributions to industry and education.