Computer skill test for home guards from July 27

Vijayawada: The Crime Investigation Department (CID), AndhraPradesh invited applications for 28 voluntary Home Guard posts under Category-B (Technical & Other Trades) through Notification No 2007/EUC/CID-AP/2024-25. In response, 12,569 applications were received. After scrutiny of applications in Phase-I, and completion of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Certificate Verification in Phase-II, a total of 5,567 candidates have qualified for the next stage: the Computer Skill Test (Phase-III). Phase-III – Computer Skill Test dates are from July 27 to 29. The venue for the test is VIT University, G-30, Inavolu, Beside AP Secretariat, Amaravati, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh – 522237. The schedule is available on CID AP official website – https://cid.appolice.gov.in. All qualified candidates are directed to attend the Computer Skill Test as per the date and time mentioned against their names on the official website. The candidates should bring the original hall-ticket issued by CID, AP (during PMT & Certificate Verification), Aadhar card and a photocopy of Aadhar as valid ID proof. Failure to bring any of the above documents, or absence on the scheduled date/time, will result in disqualification. No further correspondence will be entertained.

Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited in the examination hall. Candidates are asked to regularly check the CID AP official website for updates and further instructions. The Andhra Pradesh state police office released a press note in thisregard on Sunday.