Concern over death of 4 infants within a week in Agency area

Rampachodavaram(Asr District): The death of four children due to illness in the villages of Chintoor mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district within a week is causing concern in the Agency (Manyam) area.

While some opine that the deaths occurred due to malaria or typhoid, others say the deaths were due to respiratory problems.

A three-month-old baby of Kannapuram died on Saturday.

-At Gangannametta village near Kannapuram, a two-month-old baby also had a similar difficulty and died six days ago. A 13-month-old child from Bodduguden in Chintur mandal was treated at Chinthuru Area Hospital.

The baby died on the way while being shifted to Bhadrachalam Hospital due to critical condition. A 11-month-old child of Chadalawada village also died on August 2 after receiving treatment for typhoid for two days at the Chinturu Area Hospital.

When The Hans India tried to contact Chinturu Deputy DMHO Dr Pullaiah over phone, he was not available. According to the medical staff here, one of the reasons seems to be that the tribal children were not brought to the hospital in time and the condition worsened.

Chinturu, which is the centre of Polavaram flood zones, is not only a revenue division but also the centre of ITDA. Despite the availability of medical facilities in the area hospital here, the fact that patients are being sent to Bhadrachalam in critical condition is causing concern among the locals.

Due to the remote locations of tribal houses, illnesses and deaths may not be reported promptly. It is crucial for healthcare workers, including ANMs, Asha workers and Anganwadi staff to increase awareness about healthcare and ensure that the Chinturu Area Hospital is equipped to handle emergencies effectively.