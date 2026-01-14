Conduct Inter practical exams in a strict manner: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri has directed officials to conduct the Intermediate practical examinations in a strict and transparent manner while ensuring all necessary facilities for students.

Chairing the Coordination Committee meeting on the conduct of practical examinations at the Collectorate mini conference hall on Wednesday morning, the Collector stressed that no lapses would be tolerated in exam management.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure the availability of all required equipment and chemicals for practical exams, maintain cleanliness in examination halls, and prevent the presence of any unnecessary materials inside the exam rooms.

Adequate ventilation and lighting must be arranged, and students should be provided with all basic amenities to ensure a disturbance-free environment conducive to concentration.

She also made it clear that mobile phones would not be permitted and warned that strict action would be taken if facilities at any examination centre were found inadequate.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Intermediate Education Officer (RIEO) Lalleppa informed that the practical examinations would be conducted in three sessions, with 20 general students and 40 vocational students per batch. The examinations will commence on January 27, with a total of 21,150 students appearing across 100 examination centres in the district. He added that the exams would be held under CCTV surveillance, monitored by flying squads, with police cooperation and the enforcement of Section 144 to ensure smooth and incident-free conduct.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including education, municipal administration, police, RTC, social welfare, and members of the District Examination Committee.