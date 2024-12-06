Conduct mega parents and teachers’ meeting on a grand scale: Collector Ranjith Basha

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials concerned to conduct mega parents and teachers meeting in a grand and vibrant atmosphere. He ordered MPDOs, MROs and MEOs to work in coordination and make the event a big success, which will be held on December 7.

The Collector addressed the officials through a video conference on parents and teachers meeting arrangements on Thursday. Stating that Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been invited to the mega event, he ordered the officials to ensure all arrangements without fail. The officials were ordered to serve meals to all the participants like mid-day meals served to students. They were also told not to arrange big flexis in the backdrop.

The Collector further ordered to do documentation of the programme and distribute holistic progress reports pertaining to students.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, DEO Samuel Paul and others participated.