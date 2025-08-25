Conference on life sciences concludes

Vijayawada: A two-day national conference on life sciences concluded at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College on Sunday. The event, a joint effort by the Departments of Zoology, Botany, and Biotechnology, brought together experts to discuss cutting-edge research and innovations.

Prof S Naresh, head of the Biochemistry Department at Central University, delivered a keynote address on the critical role of mitochondria, often called the “powerhouses of the cell.” He highlighted that studying how chemical processes within mitochondria are affected by social changes could lead to improvements in the quality of life.

During the conference, Dr Naresh was felicitated by the college’s Director, Vemuri Babu Rao, and faculty members, including Puvvada Srinivasa Rao, Dr Samba Naik, Dr K Ratna Kumari, Dasari Sravani, P Lalitha Priyanka, and Ch Sireesha.

Dr B Kiran Kumar, a scientist from the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), spoke about the importance of biomimetic hydrogel technology, noting its significant potential to enhance vision.

Additionally, neurologist Dr M Ramakrishna discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to develop new and effective drugs to combat emerging diseases.